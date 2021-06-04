Human Remains Near Oakbank Identified as Missing Winnipeg Man













Human remains located near Oakbank late last month has been identified to be a missing Winnipeg man.

Oakbank RCMP, Springfield police and CP Police investigated the discovery on May 31, approximately one kilometre east of Oakbank in a wood area near the rail line.

A forensic examination carried out on Wednesday confirmed the remains to be of Roy Robert Ledoux of Winnipeg.

The 48-year-old man was identified as a missing person by Winnipeg police in October 2009. He was last seen in Winnipeg and foul play is not suspected.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).