Swoop Adds Routes, Expands Fleet Amid Growing Demand













Travellers itching to take a flight somewhere warm this winter will have increased choices as Swoop announces an expansion of its fleet and additional destinations amid growing demand.

As part of the airline’s upcoming winter schedule, increased non-stop domestic routes have been added, along with the re-introduction of flights to the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

For those flying out of Winnipeg, that means direct flights to Abbotsford seven days a week and Kelowna three times a week. Sun-seekers will also be able to fly direct from Winnipeg to Mesa/Phoenix and Puerto Vallarta twice weekly and Cancun three times per week.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in demand for travel this summer, most especially in provinces where vaccination and re-opening plans are on track and clearly outlined,” said Charles Duncan, president of Swoop, in a release.

The ultra-low-cost carrier says its new daily bookings have seen a steady pattern similar to pre-pandemic levels as more Canadians get vaccinated and COVID-19 cases begin to drop across the country.

To handle growing customer confidence to take to the skies, Swoop will induct its 10th Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft into service this winter.

“Consumer confidence is coming back, and the message is clear, Canadians are ready to start planning that long-overdue trip,” Duncan added. “When travellers are ready, we look forward to safely welcoming them back on board our aircraft.”