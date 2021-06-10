Free Fishing, Entry at Provincial Parks This Weekend













WINNIPEG — With the easing of gathering restrictions this weekend, why not head to a provincial park with a friend?

The province’s free family fishing and provincial park access weekend will allow anglers to fish without a licence in any provincial park, while entry to the parks themselves will be free without the need to purchase a park pass.

“This weekend, we encourage Manitobans to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and participate in recreational fishing free of charge,” said Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Blaine Pedersen, in a statement.

“This has been a tough year, and while there may still be some public health restrictions, it’s a great opportunity to spend time together with members of your household and carefully explore Manitoba’s abundant fisheries and parks.”

Family fishing weekend runs June 11-13 and has been a tradition in the province since 1992. While you won’t require a licence to cast a line in provincial park waters, the same can’t be said for national parks, where a federal licence is still required.