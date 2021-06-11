Mask Recycling Program Launched in Manitoba Parks













WINNIPEG — An initiative to divert disposable masks from landfills has been launched in Manitoba parks.

Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard announced Friday the province has partnered with TerraCycle to recycle disposable masks from 15 locations at Manitoba provincial parks.

“Mask use is critical for protection during the COVID-19 pandemic, but once a disposable mask is used, it becomes waste that should be treated differently than standard garbage or recyclables,” said Guillemard. “We want Manitobans to remain safe and are committed to keeping our parks clean, while reducing the environmental impact of disposable masks.”

Disposable masks will be collected using TerraCycle’s Disposable Masks Zero Waste Boxes. Once the boxes are filled, the masks will be shipped to a TerraCycle sorting facility in Ontario and broken down into component materials.

The recycling boxes will be located at:

Cedar Bog trailhead, campground office and west beach shelter in Birds Hill Provincial Park

Spirit Sands trailhead and campground office in Spruce Woods Provincial Park

Campground office in Winnipeg Beach Provincial Park

Pioneer Beach in Clearwater Provincial Park

Pinawa Dam Provincial Heritage Park

Blue trailhead and campground office in St. Malo Provincial Park

Grand Beach town site and campground office in Grand Beach Provincial Park

Falcon Beach town site, Falcon Lake Beach campground office and West Hawk Lake campground office in Whiteshell Provincial Park