Jann Arden at Club Regent Next June













WINNIPEG — Award-winning singer Jann Arden is embarking on a series of rescheduled concert dates next spring.

The recent Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee will kick off her “Live!” tour in Moncton, NB before making the trek across Canada, including two stops in Winnipeg.

Arden will perform at the Club Regent Event Centre on June 6-7, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster starting at $67 plus fees.