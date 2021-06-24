Extended Gimli Film Festival Unveils 2021 Lineup













Film buffs will get their fill with an extra-long Gimli Film Festival this year with more than 100 titles being screened.

The 21st annual GFF, which normally runs five days, will extend its runtime to two weeks through GFF On Demand and through an all-new RBC Sunset Drive-In Theatre.

With ongoing public health restrictions, the annual festival will hold 10 p.m. screenings and one midnight movie from July 21-25.

From July 12-25, over 100 films will be available on the festival’s film streaming platform. The majority of on-demand films will be available internationally this year, so film lovers from all over the globe can enjoy the festival. A super pass is on sale now to catch all of the action.

The drive-in aspect of this year’s festival will be located in Pavilion Park in Gimli. Ticket registration begins online at noon on July 3.

To celebrate the 2021 festival, several special events are on the docket to mark the occasion, starting with the VIP opening reception on July 12. Held virtually, the event will be available through the online platform Gather. Invitations can only be obtained through purchasing a GFF super pass.

ChrisD.ca is a proud media sponsor of the Gimli Film Festival, running July 12-25.