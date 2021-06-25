Police Searching for Suspect Who Pointed Shotgun at Youths













Winnipeg police are looking for a man who allegedly pointed a sawed-off shotgun at three youths.

Police say on April 5, the youths were walking in the area of Logan Avenue and McPhillips Street just before 7 p.m. when a black 2008 Chrysler Sebring pulled up next to them.

A male got out and pointed the firearm at the trio, while a female passenger remained in the vehicle.

No shots were fired and the suspects drove away. The victims were able to escape safely.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects and vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).