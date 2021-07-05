Manitoba Ahead of Vaccine Targets, But Data Shows COVID Hit Some Communities Harder













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has hit a key COVID-19 vaccination milestone — 50 per cent of people aged 12 and up have now received two doses.

The province is also very close to the 75 per cent rate for people with at least one dose, almost one month ahead of the provincial government’s target for both numbers.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief public health officer, says Manitoba is tracking toward a post-pandemic era where restrictions could eventually be lifted.

But he says the province is still recovering from a severe third wave and the number of people in intensive care units remains high.

The province also released new data that shows people of colour had exponentially higher rates of infection than white people during the third wave.

Dr. Marcia Anderson, who is the medical lead of the province’s pandemic response team, is recommending people of colour be prioritized for vaccine access in the future.

She also says the government should address underlying social issues such as housing and low-income levels.