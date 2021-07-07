Home » The Canadian Press » Two Damaged Queen Statues at the Manitoba Legislature to Be Rebuilt: Premier

Two Damaged Queen Statues at the Manitoba Legislature to Be Rebuilt: Premier

July 7, 2021 12:13 PM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Queen Victoria Statue

A headless statue of Queen Victoria is seen overturned and vandalized at the provincial legislature in Winnipeg, Friday, July 2, 2021. Her statue and a statue of Queen Elizabeth II were toppled on Canada Day during demonstrations concerning Indigenous children who died at residential schools. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Geraldine Malone)

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says two queen statues that were torn down by demonstrators on Canada Day will be rebuilt.

Pallister says damage and repairs to the statues of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria are still being assessed.

He says the Queen Elizabeth statue will go back up in its place on the legislature grounds near the lieutenant-governor’s residence.

The Queen Victoria statue, which was more heavily damaged and had its head removed, may end up in a different location than its prominent position at the main entrance to the grounds.

The Progressive Conservative government has already promised to erect a statue of Chief Peguis, which would be the first memorial to a First Nations person on the grounds.

The demonstrators covered the statues in red paint and toppled them in protest of the deaths of Indigenous children at residential schools.

CP - The Canadian Press


Tags: Brian Pallister | Manitoba | Manitoba Legislative Building | Winnipeg

TRENDING VIDEOS

Access Credit Union

Learn more about Access Credit Union mortgages