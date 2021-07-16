Academy Road On-Ramp to Close for Repairs













WINNIPEG — The Academy Road on-ramp will close this weekend for road repairs.

The city says the on-ramp from westbound Academy, used to access the northbound direction on the St. James Bridge, will be closed on Saturday at 7 a.m. until Sunday, July 18 at 9 p.m.

One westbound lane of traffic on Academy Road will be maintained, and motorists will be allowed to turn right on Kenaston Boulevard to travel north over the bridge.

The closure follows Graham Avenue, which closed from Main Street to Fort Street at 9 a.m. this morning. The Graham closure will last until Monday, January 31, 2022 at 2 p.m. for building construction.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during both closures.