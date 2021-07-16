Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccinations Being Offered at Manitoba Parks













WINNIPEG — Manitobans can head to one of three provincial parks this weekend and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of the province’s pop-up efforts to get as many people vaccinated as possible, immunization teams will be at the following locations:

Friday, July 16 – Child’s Lake Campground, Duck Mountain Provincial Park from noon to 2 p.m. and Asessippi Beach and Campground, Asessippi Provincial Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 17 – Kiche Manitou Campground, Spruce Woods Provincial Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All doses will be administered on a walk-in basis, over a two- to three-hour period with Pfizer for youth aged 12 to 17 and Moderna for adults aged 18 and older.

“As summer picks up and more Manitobans are getting outside and enjoying our campgrounds, this provides an innovative and fun approach to helping get more people vaccinated,” said Health Minister Heather Stefanson.

Immunizers and navigators will be set up outside at campgrounds, by concession stands, or near beaches, and offering first and second doses to individuals who are still needing to be immunized.

More campground vaccinations are planned for the week of July 25, including at Clear Lake in Riding Mountain National Park. Additional campgrounds will be added to the list in the near future.