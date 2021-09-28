Police Investigating Dufferin Avenue Stabbing













Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing in the 300 block of Dufferin Avenue.

Police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was stabbed at around 4 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

It’s believed the victim was attacked during an altercation outside a convenience store. A bystander intervened, and the suspects fled on foot. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers (204) 786-TIPS (8477).