13th Annual Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad Raises $115K













WINNIPEG — This year’s Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad has raised more than $115,000 in the fight against prostate cancer.

For the second year in a row, the 13th annual event took on a ‘Ride Alone Together’ format owing to the pandemic.

Riders collected pledge donations and enjoyed their ‘RAT Ride’ on the days and routes of their choosing — all in the fight against prostate cancer.

“For the second consecutive year, the pandemic meant we had to Ride Alone Together, but it didn’t deter our volunteers, sponsors, riders and pledge donors and we’re grateful for their continued support,” said Kirk Van Alstyne, co-chair, MRFD.

Van Alstyne hopes they’ll be back to a single ride day with 1,500+ riders in 2022.

The 13-year fundraising total for the Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad is now over $2.76M with all proceeds staying in Manitoba for prostate cancer research and education.

The top five fundraisers for MRFD 2021 were Bill Brokke, Gary Bernard, Gerald Kiyan, Sonia Kraynyk, and Bruce Curie. Celebrity ride captains were Adam Bighill, Gord Leclerc, Ami Houde, Bob Dyce and Charlie Huddy.

The 2022 Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022.