Construction to Begin Around South Perimeter Highway













WINNIPEG — A series of construction projects are set to begin on the South Perimeter Highway today and last approximately for the next two weeks.

The province says traffic will be reduced to one lane on the Perimeter and be reopened to two lanes when crews are not on site.

The work schedule locations include:

• PTH 100 (Perimeter Highway) at PTH 3:

o milling Monday, Oct. 4 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.; and

o paving Tuesday, Oct. 5 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• PTH 100 from Wilkes Avenue to Portage Avenue:

o milling Tuesday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Oct. 6 with a night shift; §

– back-up milling days Oct. 7 and 8

o paving Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10; §

– back-up paving day Monday, Oct. 11.

• PTH 100 from Portage Avenue to Centreport Canada Way:

o milling north-bound lanes Monday, Oct. 18 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.;

o paving north-bound lanes Tuesday, Oct. 19 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.;

o milling south-bound lanes Wednesday, Oct. 20 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.; and

o paving south-bound lanes Thursday, Oct. 21 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The speed limit will be reduced to 60 km/h while workers are present and 80 km/h if travelling on a milled surface and workers are not present.

Updates on the construction will be available through Manitoba 511.