Winnipeg police have arrested a cab driver in relation to an assault on a passenger on September 26.

Just after 1 a.m., police responded to Portage Avenue and Arlington Street for a report of an assault on a 19-year-old female passenger.

On Tuesday, police arrested the driver. A 44-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges of forcible confinement and assault.

He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.