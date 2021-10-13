Police Investigating Pair of Winnipeg Carjackings













Winnipeg police are looking into two separate carjacking incidents that occurred on Tuesday morning.

The first happened at around 6:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Hartford Avenue. A man was parked in the area when an unknown suspect confronted him with a weapon and made off with the victim’s vehicle. The driver wasn’t physically injured.

About 45 minutes later, a woman was parked in the 1400 block of Fife Street when she was pulled from her vehicle by a male suspect. Two additional males then entered the vehicle and pointed a weapon at the woman. The three then fled in the stolen vehicle. The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Police say it’s unknown whether the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).