Woman, 97, Kicked in Unprovoked Attack: Police













Winnipeg police have charged a man after he allegedly kicked a 97-year-old woman during an unprovoked attack.

Police were called to a report of an assault in the 400 block of Webb Place on the afternoon of October 4.

They say the victim was kicked in the upper body, causing her injuries that required treatment in hospital. The two were previously unknown to each other.

Police were able to identify the suspect and arrested him on Tuesday at an address in the 300 block of Agnes Street.

Rudy Wayne Elliott, 24, of Winnipeg, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm. He remains in custody.