Bodies of Three Manitobans Found After Boat Capsizes on Reindeer Lake













The bodies of three people have been pulled from Reindeer Lake near the Manitoba/Saskatchewan border after a boat capsized on Tuesday.

Manitoba RCMP were alerted to the capsized vessel just before 4 p.m. in the water off Porcupine Island.

A 28-year-old woman had been found alive and pulled from the water, but three other passengers were missing and presumed drowned. The woman was transported to hospital for treatment.

RCMP say the boat left Kinoosao, SK in the late afternoon of October 11 and was destined for Brochet, Manitoba but never arrived. At the time, weather conditions were windy with rough water.

A search party later located the bodies of a 50-year-old man, 49-year-old woman and 42-year-old man, all from Brochet. According to police, life jackets weren’t in use at the time.

RCMP continue to investigate.