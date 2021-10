Comedian Chelsea Handler at The Burt in March













Comedian, author and television host Chelsea Handler is coming to Winnipeg’s Burton Cummings Theatre this winter.

The eight-city Canadian leg of Handler’s “Vaccinated and Horny Tour” will stop in the city on Friday, March 11.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and LiveNation.com.