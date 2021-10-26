Police Search for Suspect in Bear Spray Attack, Robbery













Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect accused of spraying two people in the face with bear spray and then attempting to rob them.

The first incident occurred on October 23 when a woman was parked in her vehicle in the 700 block of Main Street. An unknown male approached and asked her for a cigarette. When the victim looked down, she was sprayed in the face upon lifting her head before the suspect fled.

Minutes later, a woman was sprayed in the face as she sat in her vehicle while at a red light at Main Street and Higgins Avenue. The suspect then fled after reaching in through the partially opened passenger window and grabbing a purse sitting on the seat.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect in hopes the public can help identify him.

The man is described as having arm and upper body tattoos. He was wearing a baseball cap and carrying a backpack. He is walking with a distinct gait and is seen smoking.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).