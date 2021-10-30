Manitoba Opera’s 2021-22 Season Fast Approaching













WINNIPEG — In less than a week, the Manitoba Opera will have seats filled at the Centennial Concert Hall to open its 2021-22 season.

Two one-act operas are being presented on November 5 and 6: The Telephone and La voix humaine next Friday and Saturday (enter to win tickets).

The performances will mark the company’s first time back to live performances with live audiences since November 2019. Opera fans will have waited long enough to get their musical fix and the artists/musicians can’t wait to put on a pair of stellar shows.

“The Telephone and La voix humaine (The Human Voice) tell very different stories; one is a charming romantic comedy and the other a gripping drama,” the Opera said of its upcoming season. “However, they both explore the effects of technology in our lives and the importance of human connection.”

Winnipegger Jacqueline Loewen will make her directing debut to lead both performances, and be conducted by Naomi Woo, assistant conductor, Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, also in her Manitoba Opera debut.

Tickets are on sale now at mbopera.ca or by calling (204) 944-8824. Centennial Concert Hall COVID-19 protocols will be followed at these performances, including proof of full vaccination and use of masks.