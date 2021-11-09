Legendary Winnipeg Sportscaster Bob Irving Retiring













WINNIPEG — After more than 50 years in broadcasting, legendary sportscaster Bob Irving is hanging up his microphone.

Irving, 71, announced his upcoming retirement from 680 CJOB and “the voice” of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Tuesday.

“I’ve been lucky to live my dream of being a sports broadcaster at one of the best radio stations in Canada,” Irving said in a statement, released by Corus Entertainment.

“In nearly five decades at CJOB, I’ve covered a range of sports, anchored the morning sports for nearly 40 years, but the icing on the cake has been the chance to be the voice of the Bombers. I’m grateful for the tremendous support of my wife Daye, who has had my back every step of the way, and my kids, Kyle, Reid and Ashleigh, who have provided similar support. It’s now time to hang up the mic and join Daye in exploring what the rest our years have in store.”

Irving, known as “Knuckles” among the sports community, joined 680 CJOB in 1973 — becoming the voice of the Blue Bombers one year later. Since then, he has broadcast more than 800 games of the CFL club, including several Grey Cup games to a national audience. He was inducted into both the Blue Bomber and Canadian Football Halls of Fame, had the Bombers media room named after him and was appointed to the Order of Manitoba.

Irving will broadcast his final Blue Bombers game on the final one of the season on December 5. The Winnipeg Football Club will dedicate the game to him including a pre-game ceremony to recognize Irving’s contributions to the team.

“Thanks to everyone I have worked with along the way and to the loyal CJOB listeners who make it all possible. It’s been a sweet ride.”