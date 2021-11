Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision on Highway 8 in the RM of Bifrost.

The crash happened last Sunday at around 1:40 a.m. approximately eight kilometres north of Riverton.

RCMP say a vehicle was travelling south on Highway 8 when it left the roadway and collided with an embankment. The driver and sole occupant, a 56-year-old man from the Interlake, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Arborg RCMP continue to investigate.