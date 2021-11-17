‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Coming to Burton Cummings Theatre

Canada’s Drag Race is returning to the live stage this winter.

Hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race alum and Canada’s Drag Race host Brooke Lynn Hytes, the tour will stop at Winnipeg’s Burton Cummings Theatre on January 22, 2022.

Join the entire cast from Season 2 for an all-new production as they hit the stage on a multi-city tour across Canada. The tour will premiere January 8 at Winsport Arena in Calgary and conclude January 30 at Southam Hall in Ottawa.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $55 plus fees.