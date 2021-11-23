HGTV Star Todd Talbot Returning to Winnipeg Renovation Show

WINNIPEG — HGTV Canada household star Todd Talbot is returning to this winter’s Winnipeg Renovation Show.

Talbot will lead the lineup of local experts at the RBC Convention Centre from January 14-16, 2022.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Todd back to Winnipeg after the Winnipeg Renovation Show’s one-year hiatus,” said Jill Kivett, show manager for Marketplace Events, producers of the Winnipeg Renovation Show.

“With so many people staying at home for the last year or so, Winnipeggers are ready to explore new trends, refresh their space and learn from the experts.”

Talbot is known for his show, “Love It or List It Vancouver.” He will share practical advice and inspiration for all home renovation projects, with a focus on how the pandemic has changed the way Canadians use their homes, and even where people choose to buy them.

Tickets are available for purchase online at winnipegrenovationshow.com.