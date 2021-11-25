183 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday; 12 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 67,275.

12 additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 50s from Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the unspecified variant of concern (reported Tuesday)

A woman in her 70s from Southern Health and linked to the unspecified variant of concern (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 50s from Southern Health (reported Tuesday)

A man in his 60 from Southern Health and linked to the unspecified variant of concern (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the unspecified variant of concern (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 80 from Southern Health and linked to an outbreak at Third Crossing Manor (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Benito Personal Care Home and linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Thursday)

A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Russell Health Centre and Russell Personal Care Home, and linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Thursday)

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to an unspecified variant of concern (reported Thursday)

Health officials say there are 1,493 active cases, 64,478 people have recovered, and 86 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 17 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,304.

459 new cases of the virus have been identified since Monday: 129 cases on Tuesday, Nov. 23; 147 cases on Wednesday, Nov. 24; and 183 cases today. This includes:

16 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

80 cases in the Northern health region

84 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

166 cases in the Southern Health region

113 cases in the Winnipeg health region

3,882 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,161,717.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.