Blue Bombers to Induct Bob Irving into Ring of Honour

The “voice” of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will soon be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honour.

Bob Irving will be the 13th inductee when a ceremony is held prior to the Blue Bombers hosting the Western Final at IG Field on December 5.

Irving, 71, will hang up his microphone at the conclusion of the regular CFL season after nearly 50 years covering the team. Irving joined 680 CJOB in September 1973 and began calling the team’s games one year later.

“The Winnipeg Football Club’s Ring of Honour is reserved for this franchise’s icons, both players and coaches,” said Blue Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller.

“Now we can proudly add Bob as the icon among play-by-play callers. This organization has been fortunate to have had such a long association with Bob, not just as a broadcaster, but as someone who always been a supporter of Winnipeg, of the Blue Bombers and the Canadian Football League. It only seems fitting that his name should have a place alongside the other legends in this franchise’s long and storied history.”

Irving’s name is already present inside IG Field, albeit not to the public. The team named the press box the Bob Irving Media Centre in 2013.

Irving, whose nickname is Knuckles due to his fear of flying, received the Order of Manitoba in 2014 and was inducted into the Football Reporters of Canada section of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

Fans attending the game on December 5 (kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT) will not only witness Irving’s induction but will be treated to extra tailgate amenities. Fire pits and warming huts will be present, while those 18+ can sip on rum and eggnog or caribou while partaking in traditional Voyageur games as led by members of the Festival du Voyageur team. The first 500 fans will also enjoy maple syrup taffy in the tailgate area and Santa will be available for photos at Gate 2.