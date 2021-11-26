Winnipeg Plowing Residential Streets This Weekend

WINNIPEG — Snow-packed residential streets will be targeted by plows this weekend as a residential parking ban goes into effect.

Crews will be out beginning Saturday at 7 a.m. to improve the overall condition of residential streets. Winnipeg received its first snowfall of the season on November 11, with additional precipitation falling the next day.

“With consistently milder temperatures in the immediate forecast, crews will be able to clear residential streets that have seen ice buildup due to recent thawing and freezing conditions, while minimizing the risk of extensive curb and boulevard damage during clearing operations,” the city said in a release.

Motorists are urged to park elsewhere when a residential street is scheduled for snow clearing and to know their zone.

Vehicles parked in violation of the residential parking ban may receive a $150 ticket ($112.50 if paid early) and may be towed to a nearby street.

Plowing will continue until 7 p.m. on Monday, November 29. If a location is scheduled to be plowed but crews miss it, residents can report it to the city using an online form.

Approximately 300 pieces of heavy equipment will be used for the snow-clearing operation.