86 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday; 11 Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 67,753.

11 additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at Russell Health Centre/Russell personal care home (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health and linked to the outbreak at Third Crossing Manor (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 60s from the Northern health region (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 70s from the Southern Health- Santé Sud (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 80s from the Southern Health (reported Sunday)

Health officials say there are 1,493 active cases, 64,945 people have recovered, and 98 people are in the hospital with active COVID-19 cases, including 19 in the intensive care unit. The death toll in the province is 1,315.

495 new cases of the virus have been identified since Thursday: 153 cases on Friday, Nov. 26; 124 cases on Saturday, Nov. 27; and 132 cases on Sunday, Nov 28; and 86 cases today. This includes:

29 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

50 cases in the Northern health region

52 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

216 cases in the Southern Health region

148 cases in the Winnipeg health region

2,095 laboratory tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 1,171,960.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.