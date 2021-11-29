Suspect Holds Hospital Employee to Access Narcotics: RCMP

A hospital employee in The Pas was held against their will while a suspect gained access to a room that stored narcotics.

Manitoba RCMP say the agitated man attended St. Anthony’s Hospital the evening of November 26 with a weapon. He held an employee briefly hostage before fleeing on foot once police arrived.

Keewatin Lachose, 21, from The Pas, was arrested by officers and taken into custody without incident.

Police seized a weapon, as well as a stolen ID pass and key to the hospital’s narcotics room.

The 17-year-old male employee wasn’t injured.

Police believe Lachose held the victim in order to gain access to secure rooms in the hospital. While the secure rooms were damaged in the process, nothing was taken.

Lachose is charged with numerous offences and remains in custody.

He was also found to be wanted on unrelated warrants.

RCMP continue to investigate.