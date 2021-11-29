Winnipeg’s Snow Route Parking Ban Coming into Effect

WINNIPEG — Beginning Wednesday, December 1, parking on city snow routes during certain hours will be prohibited for the season.

Winnipeg’s annual snow route parking ban will be in effect daily between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Motorists are reminded to not park their vehicles on streets designated as snow routes until the ban lifts on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Vehicles parked in violation of the ban will be targeted using automated license plate recognition (ALPR) and receive a ticket in the mail, rather than having one placed on their windshield.

Residents can look up their address to determine whether they’re located along a snow route or download the Know Your Zone app.