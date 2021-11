Blue Rodeo to Play Two Shows at The Burt in February

Legendary alt-country rockers Blue Rodeo are set to embark on a 22-city tour early next year, including two shows in Winnipeg.

The band will perform February 26-27, 2022 at the Burton Cummings Theatre in support of their 16th studio album, Many A Mile, which comes out on December 3.

Tickets go on sale the same day, this Friday, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $39 plus fees.