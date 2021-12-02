Victim of Main Street Assault Succumbs to Injuries

Winnipeg police say a man who was seriously assaulted on November 27 in the area of Main Street and Logan Avenue has died.

The victim, identified as George Elie Houle, 52, of Winnipeg, suffered an upper-body injury just before noon when police located him and began emergency medical care.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Police are treating the death as a homicide and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-3061 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).