Christmas Cheer Board Receives $50K Donation

WINNIPEG — Christmas has arrived early for the Christmas Cheer Board with a major donation from the Manitoba Métis Federation.

The MMF came bearing a $50,000 cheque on Friday during a tree-lighting ceremony in front of the new Métis Nation Heritage Centre at Portage and Main.

“The MMF have a relationship with the Christmas Cheer Board that goes back more than twenty years,” said David Chartrand, president of the MMF, “It is a part of our identity as Red River Métis, to support our community and share what we have, so no one goes hungry, and no one is left out. This is a vision we have always shared with the Christmas Cheer Board.”

The Cheer Board kicked off its seasonal operations in November, but without the leadership of longtime executive director Kai Madsen, who passed away in October.

“This is the first time in five decades that the Christmas Cheer Board is without its Santa Claus, Kai Madsen,” Chartrand said. “While his friendship and care will be missed, his legacy will live on. I am certain that he is looking down upon us today and seeing that his life’s work is in capable hands.”

Those wishing to donate, volunteer or sponsor a hamper, can visit ChristmasCheerBoard.ca.