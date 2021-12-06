Brandon Man Wins $5 Million on Lotto 6/49

A Brandon man had to check his lottery ticket three times to believe he had actually won $5 million.

Louis Montroy is the lucky winner of the November 24 Lotto 6/49 draw, making him Westman’s newest multi-millionaire.

“I scanned the ticket and thought, ‘$50,000?!’” he recalled when claiming his prize. “But there were too many zeroes. So I thought, ‘Nah, that’s $500,000!’

“All of a sudden it clicked in that it was actually five million dollars. Well, oh my God! Was I ever surprised!”

Montroy said he went home with his ticket and checked the numbers on the WCLC (Western Canada Lottery Corporation) website a few more times with his wife.

“When I was at the store I tried to stay as quiet as possible,” he said. “But when I was at home, I just wanted to scream out in celebration.”

Montroy doesn’t have any immediate plans for his windfall but says he plans on sharing it with his family.

“I’m going to make sure my kids are taken care of,” he said. “I want to help them out with whatever they need. After that, I have no idea what I’m going to do!”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar located at 1655 18 Street in Brandon. The winning numbers were 10, 11, 18, 20, 35, 48.