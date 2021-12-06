Tickets on Sale for 47th Winnipeg Folk Festival

WINNIPEG — Following a two-year hiatus owing to the pandemic, the Winnipeg Folk Festival will return to Birds Hill Provincial Park this summer.

Tickets for the 47th edition of the festival are on sale now for July 7-10, 2022.

Organizers have moved to a new tiered ticketing process based on supply and demand, meaning the sooner festivalgoers purchase their tickets, the cheaper they will be.

Tier 1 ticket prices are $234 for adults and $161 for youth and seniors for a four-day pass. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Tickets are available online and by phone at 1-888-512-SHOW (7469). The Winnipeg Folk Festival office at 203-211 Bannatyne remains closed to the public due to COVID-19.

Festival attendees must be fully vaccinated and show proof upon entry with government-issued identification.