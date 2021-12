Legendary rocker Alice Cooper will play Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre in the spring.

Cooper, with special guest Buckcherry, will rock for a local audience on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $39.50 plus fees.

Cooper’s new album, Detroit Stories, is out now. The record is a celebration of the sound and spirit of the Golden Era of Detroit rock, and debuted on the Billboard album sales chart at #1 upon release in February.