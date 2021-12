Norway House RCMP are investigating a fatal crash involving a teen pedestrian in the community on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Provincial Road 373 near Folster Drive at around 8:15 p.m. where a 17-year-old boy had been pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say a 64-year-old man was driving south on PR 373 when he collided with a pedestrian who was laying on the roadway.

Alcohol and speed don’t appear to be factors in the collision.

No further information was released.