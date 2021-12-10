New Hospital for Neepawa, Upgrades to Dauphin Health Centre

A new hospital in Neepawa, Manitoba is in the planning stages to expand medical care to residents living in Westman.

The provincial government is spending $127 million on the new facility, which will include at least 60 acute care inpatient beds and be double the size of the current hospital.

“Across the province, strategic investments in modern buildings, equipment and technology will support the delivery of many health services locally, improve access and wait times, and reduce the need for many patients to travel to Winnipeg for care,” said Premier Heather Stefanson.

Stefanson made the announcement Friday in Neepawa, following another healthcare announcement earlier in the day in Dauphin.

The new Neepawa Health Centre will also include an expanded emergency department, a trauma room, a stretcher bay and an ambulance bay. It will have enhanced space for a number of programs, such as surgery, diagnostics and palliative care as well as various outpatient services including dialysis and chemotherapy.

A site for the new facility is being finalized and will be announced at a later date. Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Renovations at Dauphin Regional Health Centre

The province is investing $5 million to increase inpatient capacity at the Dauphin Regional Health Centre.

The expanded space will allow for more endoscopies and surgeries to be completed at the site.

The renovations include the relocation of all endoscopy procedures out of the operating rooms and into space vacated two years ago when the new emergency department became operational. The move will allow up to 300 additional endoscopies to be performed at the site each year while freeing up space in operating rooms.

Renovations will also include the relocation of the chemotherapy department and additional inpatient capacity.

Construction is expected to begin next year and be completed in 2023.