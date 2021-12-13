One Killed, Two Injured in Manitoba Snowmobile Crash

One person was killed and two others were injured Sunday in a snowmobile collision in northern Manitoba.

RCMP say at around 5:20 a.m., a snowmobile collided with a pedestrian in Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

The snowmobile was carrying two riders at the time of the crash on the Main Road in the area of New Alberts Lake.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Pimicikamak Cree Nation, was taken to the nursing station but succumbed to his injuries.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old man from Pimicikamak Cree Nation, was taken to the nursing station with serious injuries and later transported to a Winnipeg hospital.

The 21-year-old passenger from Pimicikamak Cree Nation suffered minor injuries.

The driver and passenger were not wearing helmets at the time of the collision.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Cross Lake RCMP continue to investigate.