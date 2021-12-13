Blue Bombers Planning Grey Cup Celebration at IG Field

WINNIPEG — The back-to-back Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers will celebrate their big win with a hometown crowd on Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Football Club is planning a free public celebration at IG Field beginning at 6 p.m. Gates will open to fans at 5 p.m.

Fans can enter the stadium using Gates 1, 2 and 3. Limited concessions will be open and Grey Cup merchandise will be available for purchase. Those attending must also show proof of being double vaccinated against COVID-19.

Unlike the 2019 Grey Cup, a parade through the streets of downtown Winnipeg followed by a massive celebration at The Forks, won’t be possible this year due to public health restrictions.

The Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-25 in a nail-biting overtime finish at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday.

Andrew Harris and Nic Demski, both Winnipeg natives, received top Canadian player honours.

Demski was named the top Canadian, while Harris captured both outstanding player and Canadian honours in 2019 when he led the Bombers past the Tiger-Cats 33-12 in the CFL title game.