Three Manitoba Credit Unions Move Closer to a Merger

WINNIPEG — The members of three Manitoba credit unions will soon be voting on a proposed merger.

The boards of Access Credit Union, Noventis Credit Union and Sunova Credit Union have signed an amalgamation agreement that formalizes the intentions to merge.

Discussions were underway earlier this fall between the three credit unions to form one entity after realizing a shared vision and collective commitment to growth and sustainability between all three organizations.

“Our members make us who we are, and it is our goal to put their best interests at the forefront of the decisions we make,” shared Ingrid Loewen, board chair from Access Credit Union.

The three respective credit union memberships will have an opportunity to vote on the merger January 25-27, 2022. Should the majority vote in favour, the newly merged credit union will begin to integrate their operations as Access Credit Union effective July 1, 2022.

All current employees will be guaranteed a position within the merged credit union.