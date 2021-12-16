Blue Bombers Open 2022 Season at IG Field vs. Redblacks

The Grey Cup-champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers will play host to the Ottawa Redblacks to open the 2022 CFL season.

The league on Thursday released the upcoming schedule of games, which has Winnipeg and Ottawa squaring off at IG Field on Friday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Following their home opener, the Bombers will travel to Redblacks territory to face Ottawa again on Friday, June 17.

Each team will have three bye weeks, with the regular season ending just before Halloween and the 109th Grey Cup scheduled for Regina on Sunday, November 22.

“We know our fans are still celebrating the Grey Cup win, but we’re already looking forward to the return of a full 18-game schedule in 2022,” said Wade Miller, Blue Bombers president and CEO. “We can’t wait to continue the celebrations into next year with our incredible fans and raise another banner at IG Field.”

The home schedule includes five Friday night games on June 10, June 24 and July 15. Two games will be played at IG Field on Thursday nights — both in August — and two will be held on Saturdays: the annual Banjo Bowl on September 10 (IG Field) and a Thanksgiving weekend visit by Edmonton on October 8. The Banjo Bowl will be played on September 4 in Regina.

The Blue Bombers will face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the first time of the season on June 24 at home — the first meeting of the two teams since the 108th Grey Cup.

Winnipeg will work out any kinks with two pre-season games: May 23 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina and May 27 at home versus the Edmonton Elks.