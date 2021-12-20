University of Manitoba Moves to Remote Learning for Winter Term

WINNIPEG — The University of Manitoba is the latest post-secondary institution in the province to be moving to remote learning to start the winter term.

In a statement posted to its website Monday, U of M president and vice-chancellor, Michael Benarroch, said all non-essential activity will continue remotely from now until the end of the winter term break on February 26, 2022.

The U of M is also asking all staff to work remotely, effective immediately, and for course work to be delivered remotely whenever possible. Limited in-person activity may continue if required and there is no reasonable remote alternative.

“Our decision to require all those attending campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, except those few with an approved exemption, was taken to significantly enhance the safety in our community of learning, discovery and engagement,” Benarroch said. “This requirement will remain in effect for all those attending campus beginning January 24, 2022 when rapid testing will no longer be an approved alternative to vaccination.”

The U of M says it’s continuing to monitor the emerging Omicron variant and hopes face-to-face operations can resume for the remainder of the winter term, if public health experts deem it to be both prudent and safe.

The University of Winnipeg and Red River College Polytech have also altered their plans to course delivery for the winter 2022 term.