City Requiring All Staff to Be Vaccinated by February 22

The City of Winnipeg will be requiring all city staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by February 22, 2022.

The new vaccine mandate announced Monday applies to all city employees, rather than just front-facing public employees up until now.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, the health and safety of our residents and our employees continues to be foremost in our minds,” said Michael Jack, chief administrative officer for the City of Winnipeg.

“By requiring all of our employees to be fully immunized against COVID-19, we are doing everything we can to keep our employees safe and to protect the critical services they deliver to our residents.”

Staff who are included in the expanded COVID-19 vaccine requirement means they must receive their first vaccine dose no later than January 11, 2022 and their second dose no later than February 8, 2022.

The city says it will begin collecting vaccine status information from identified staff in the coming weeks. Any city staff who are unable to get vaccinated due to medical reasons will be subject to regular and frequent COVID-19 testing.

To date, 5,500 city staff were required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of those 5,500 approximately 97% are fully immunized, while 175 staff are subject to regular testing. There are 12 staff on unpaid leave for failing to comply with the program.