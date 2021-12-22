Four People Intentionally Struck by Driver in Steinbach: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have arrested the driver of a vehicle they say intentionally drove towards a group of people in Steinbach last Friday.

According to police, two groups of people became involved in a verbal altercation the evening of December 17 in a parking lot on Main Street in Steinbach. They then followed each other in two vehicles to the back parking lot at Steinbach Regional Secondary School (SRSS).

Four people, aged 15, 17, 18 and 26, exited one of the vehicles and began walking. The driver of the other vehicle then accelerated directly towards the group and intentionally struck them.

Officers arrived and located a 17-year-old girl with serious injuries. She was transported to hospital and remains in stable condition.

Two men, 18 and 26, weren’t injured in the crash. A 15-year-old girl was transported to hospital as a precaution.

A 16-year-old boy from Landmark has been arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and four counts of assault with a weapon. He was released from custody to appear in Steinbach court on February 3, 2022.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.