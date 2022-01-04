Brandon Teacher Facing Sexual Assault Charges

A Brandon school teacher has been charged with sexual assault following an allegation made by a former student.

Manitoba RCMP received a report in May 2021 regarding historical sexual offences that allegedly occurred between January and December of 2010.

Police say at the time of the incidents, the female teenaged student and the suspect was an adult male teacher employed at a school in the Turtle Mountain School Division.

On December 22, police arrested and charged Troy Innes, 39, of Brandon with two counts of sexual assault, luring and sexual exploitation.

At the time of his arrest, Innes was employed as a teacher in the Brandon School Division.

He was released on conditions and will appear in court in Killarney on March 8, 2022.