28 Motorists Charged with Impaired Driving During Checkstop Program

January 4, 2022 12:08 PM | News


Winnipeg police stopped 2,471 vehicles over the holiday season as part of their annual checkstop program.

Of those, 77 impaired drivers were processed by police. Twenty-eight of those motorists were charged with impaired driving-related offences.

In total, police issued 191 traffic offence tickets and 368 roadside breath tests were conducted — 49 of which produced readings that resulted in immediate roadside driving prohibitions.

The average blood alcohol concentration was twice the statutory limit (164 mg%), with the highest being 330 mg%.


