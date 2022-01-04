28 Motorists Charged with Impaired Driving During Checkstop Program

Winnipeg police stopped 2,471 vehicles over the holiday season as part of their annual checkstop program.

Of those, 77 impaired drivers were processed by police. Twenty-eight of those motorists were charged with impaired driving-related offences.

In total, police issued 191 traffic offence tickets and 368 roadside breath tests were conducted — 49 of which produced readings that resulted in immediate roadside driving prohibitions.

The average blood alcohol concentration was twice the statutory limit (164 mg%), with the highest being 330 mg%.