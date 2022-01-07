Cold Snap Sees Surge in Calls for Vehicle Service

WINNIPEG — As an extreme cold warning remains in effect for southern Manitoba, the bitterly cold temperatures are keeping calls for vehicle service in high demand.

CAA Manitoba says it’s prioritizing calls to members in unsafe situations.

“CAA’s top priority is to always ensure our members and drivers are safe, especially in extreme cold weather situations and when stranded on the side of the road,” says Tim Scott, president of CAA Manitoba.

“We assure members that we are doing everything we can to get them and provide assistance. If you’re safe at home, we ask for your patience as there may be extended wait times.”

The automobile association usually receives between 300 to 400 calls on a typical day, but the current temperatures have resulted in call volumes three times higher than normal.

“The last few weeks have been incredibly cold and busy days. Demand for service coupled with the frigid weather has been difficult,” Scott added.

CAA recommends motorists plug in their block heaters and carry an emergency car kit in their trunk if venturing out.

An Arctic ridge of high pressure remains over southern Manitoba on Friday, with temperatures feeling closer to -40 with the wind chill. A brief reprieve from the frigid weather will come on Saturday, where a daytime high of -11°C is forecast for Winnipeg. However, the cold returns in the latter half of the weekend and into early next week.