The Winnipeg Foundation Distributed Nearly $85M in 2021

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Foundation had a record-breaking year in 2021 by distributing $84.9 million to approximately 1,100 charities.

The donations mark the most funds distributed in the Foundation’s 100-year history.

“The pandemic has impacted every aspect of our lives and the repercussions will be long lasting. However, we are never helpless. We can always rise to the challenges in our community,” says Sky Bridges, CEO of The Winnipeg Foundation.

Between March 2020 and September 30, 2021, the Foundation also issued 749 COVID-related grants totaling $21,065,620. During the same year, the Foundation received a record 9,613 contributions totalling $189.8 million.

Gifts to the Foundation are pooled and invested in endowment funds, and a portion of the interest is granted back to the community each year.